CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 466 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 77.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,473,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $385,381,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 120.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

NYSE MDT opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

