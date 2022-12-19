CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 313 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $459.30 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day moving average is $502.07.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

