CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 217 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $212.86 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

