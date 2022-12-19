CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 934 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.72 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

