CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $178.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

