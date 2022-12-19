CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.