CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 250 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $255.32 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

