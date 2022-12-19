Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $25.35

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $28.56. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 9,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 304,798 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

