Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $25.35

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $28.56. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 9,750 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 26.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

