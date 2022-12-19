Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 9.1%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. 55,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,646,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The company has a market cap of $795.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

