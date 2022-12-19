Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Holdings Lessened by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned 0.55% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 10,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,976. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.