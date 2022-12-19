Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.83

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$35.83 and last traded at C$36.04, with a volume of 37351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

