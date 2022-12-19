Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Brinker International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

EAT traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $34.37. 13,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

