BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get BrightView alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Up 0.2 %

BrightView Company Profile

NYSE BV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.58. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.