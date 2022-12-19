BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Glenn W. Welling Acquires 20,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRC Stock Performance

BRC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of analysts have commented on BRCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in BRC by 50.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $7,773,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BRC by 96.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

