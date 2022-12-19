Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,178 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BORR. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $678.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 58.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 220,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 34.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 344,754 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

