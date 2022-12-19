Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,178 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BORR. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $678.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
