BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 50.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 95,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

