Bondly Market Cap Reaches $5.63 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $105,350.28 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bondly

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

