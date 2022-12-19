BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $587.45 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000063 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,347,855.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

