Bitcoin SV Price Tops $45.55 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.55 or 0.00274281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $877.16 million and $47.57 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,607.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00602463 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00044449 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,256,114 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
