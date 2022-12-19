Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.77. 26,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

