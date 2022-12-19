Bill Few Associates Inc. Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.44. 6,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $123.21 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

