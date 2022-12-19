Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0787 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 1.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $877.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Macro by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Banco Macro by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Macro by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

