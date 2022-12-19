Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $563.42. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.86 and a 200-day moving average of $532.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

