AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 7.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,380.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,437.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,255.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.