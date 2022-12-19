Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 153.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.46. 3,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,625. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.