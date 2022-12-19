Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.10. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

