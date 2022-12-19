Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.48 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005243 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,848,626 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

