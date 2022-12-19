Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.