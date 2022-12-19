AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 931,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.93. 1,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

