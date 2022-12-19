Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE IQV traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.84. 4,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

