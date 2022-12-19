Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $548,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 226,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,362. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40.
