Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.26. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

