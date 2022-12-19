Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 3.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $103.89. 62,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

