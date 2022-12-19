Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $531.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,217. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

