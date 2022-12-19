Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 682,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 84,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.48. 598,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.