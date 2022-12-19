Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,278. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

