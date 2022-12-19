Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,547 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,774. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

