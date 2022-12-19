Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 613 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

