Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $177.72 million and approximately $843,697.43 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $866.94 or 0.05279927 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00489242 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.67 or 0.28987858 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 190,118,368 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.