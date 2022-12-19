Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $234.80 million and $1,441.74 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.10 or 0.05501959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00490492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.26 or 0.29061885 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

