aelf Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. aelf has a total market cap of $70.53 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00026001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004935 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.