Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,297. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

