Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

SYK stock opened at $239.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.43. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

