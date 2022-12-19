Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 91 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.48 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

