Activest Wealth Management Purchases 15,597 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3,398.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NIO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 213,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,142,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.79. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
