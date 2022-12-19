Activest Wealth Management Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 282.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,808,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844,535. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $99.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

