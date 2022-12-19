Activest Wealth Management Has $408,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VHT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.55. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,198. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

