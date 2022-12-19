Activest Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1,441.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.3% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.06. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

