Activest Wealth Management Buys 6,924 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,003. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

